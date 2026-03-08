Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:56pm

Caruso (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Caruso sat out Saturday's win over the Warriors, but it looks like there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's game. If Caruso is cleared, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe's minutes could dip a bit.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
