Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable for Monday
Caruso (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Caruso sat out Saturday's win over the Warriors, but it looks like there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for Monday's game. If Caruso is cleared, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe's minutes could dip a bit.
