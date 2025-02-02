Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable to face Bucks
Caruso (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Caruso was unable to play against the Kings on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against the Warriors on Wednesday. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace (shoulder) would take on a larger role in the Thunder's backcourt if Caruso is not cleared to play Monday.
