Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable to face Bucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Caruso (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso was unable to play against the Kings on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against the Warriors on Wednesday. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace (shoulder) would take on a larger role in the Thunder's backcourt if Caruso is not cleared to play Monday.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now