Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Caruso is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle sprain. Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After missing Sunday's game against Cleveland, Caruso is aiming to keep his absence to a one-game minimum Tuesday. If the swingman doesn't suit up, some extra playing time would become open to Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe on the wing.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
