Alex Caruso Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain
Caruso is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a left ankle sprain. Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
After missing Sunday's game against Cleveland, Caruso is aiming to keep his absence to a one-game minimum Tuesday. If the swingman doesn't suit up, some extra playing time would become open to Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe on the wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 419 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2925 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2727 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More