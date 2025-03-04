Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso Injury: Ruled out against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:23pm

Caruso (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Caruso will miss a game for the 24th time this season, which is a costly blow to the team's depth in the backcourt, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Isaiah Joe (back) has been listed as questionable for this game, so Oklahoma City might need to lean on Aaron Wiggins to potentially help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

