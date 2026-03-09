Alex Caruso Injury: Ruled out Mondday
Caruso (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Caruso is missing a second straight contest with a bruised left hip. His next chance to play comes Thursday, when the Thunder square off with the Celtics. Caruso's absence Monday opens up a few extra minutes on the wing for the likes of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace.
