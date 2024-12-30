Alex Caruso Injury: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Minnesota
Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
It'll be the fourth straight game Caruso will miss due to a left hip strain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Clippers. Ajay Mitchell and Kenrich Williams will continue to see increased playing time off the bench due to Caruso's injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now