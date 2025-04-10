Alex Caruso Injury: Sitting Friday

Caruso won't play in Friday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle sprain.

Caruso presumably picked up a minor ankle injury during his last appearance Wednesday against the Suns, though it would also appear as though the club is trying to rest up the rotation players leading up to the postseason. Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell should see chances to step up with Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace all ruled out.