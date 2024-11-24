Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Monday
Caruso (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Caruso exited Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers early after aggravating a right hip injury that is now holding him out of Monday's contest. With Isaiah Joe (calf, questionable) also dealing with injury, the Thunder could be shorthanded at the wing spots, leaving ample minutes for Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now