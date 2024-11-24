Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Caruso (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Kings.

Caruso exited Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers early after aggravating a right hip injury that is now holding him out of Monday's contest. With Isaiah Joe (calf, questionable) also dealing with injury, the Thunder could be shorthanded at the wing spots, leaving ample minutes for Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now