Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Caruso has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to a left hip strain.

Caruso suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Wizards and will miss at least one contest, marking his first absence since Dec. 3. In his absence, Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace are candidates for a few extra minutes versus Indiana. Caruso's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Charlotte.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
