Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:43pm

Caruso (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Caruso will miss an eighth straight game due to a strained left hip, and his next shot to take the floor for Oklahoma City arrives in Friday's showdown with the Knicks. The veteran guard's absence Wednesday should continue to allow Cason Wallace to absorb meaningful playing time from the Thunder's starting lineup, making the latter a viable streamer for steals in fantasy leagues.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
