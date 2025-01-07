Alex Caruso Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Caruso (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Caruso will miss an eighth straight game due to a strained left hip, and his next shot to take the floor for Oklahoma City arrives in Friday's showdown with the Knicks. The veteran guard's absence Wednesday should continue to allow Cason Wallace to absorb meaningful playing time from the Thunder's starting lineup, making the latter a viable streamer for steals in fantasy leagues.