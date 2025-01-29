Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 8:11pm

Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Caruso finishes the contest without accumulating any counting stats in less than a minute of action. The 30-year-old guard's absence should open up more opportunities for Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
