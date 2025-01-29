Alex Caruso Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Caruso finishes the contest without accumulating any counting stats in less than a minute of action. The 30-year-old guard's absence should open up more opportunities for Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.