Alex Caruso Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Caruso will not return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a left hip contusion, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He'll finish with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 12 minutes.

Caruso exited to the locker room in the third quarter and won't return to the hardwood the rest of the way. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against Golden State. If he's forced to miss time, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Jared McCain are candidates for increased playing time.