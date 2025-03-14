Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:51pm

Caruso (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Detroit.

Caruso was a late scratch prior to Wednesday's game against Boston due to an illness, but he's set to be available for Saturday. With Chet Holmgren resting and Aaron Wiggins dealing with an illness, Caruso could see an uptick in playing time against the Pistons. The veteran guard has averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes while shooting 48.1 percent from deep over nine games since the All-Star break.

