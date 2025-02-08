Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso News: Another double-digit performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Caruso ended Saturday's 125-112 victory over the Grizzlies with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes.

Caruso scored double-digits for the second straight game, the first time he has achieved that feat all season. He was given the starting nod for the first time since joining the Thunder, filling in after Luguentz Dort (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (rest) were all ruled out. While the 27 minutes are very encouraging, there is no reason to think this will be a regular theme given what we have seen from him to this point.

