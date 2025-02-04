Alex Caruso News: Available against Phoenix

Caruso (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After missing three straight games for the Thunder while nursing an ankle injury, Caruso will get back on the floor Wednesday against Phoenix. The veteran guard has been in and out of the lineup all season with injuries. Still, when he's healthy and available, he's a game-changer defensively for Oklahoma City, averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game in his first year with the team.