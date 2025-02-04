Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Available against Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Caruso (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After missing three straight games for the Thunder while nursing an ankle injury, Caruso will get back on the floor Wednesday against Phoenix. The veteran guard has been in and out of the lineup all season with injuries. Still, when he's healthy and available, he's a game-changer defensively for Oklahoma City, averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game in his first year with the team.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
