Alex Caruso News: Available versus Jazz
Caruso (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Utah.
Caruso didn't play in Thursday's 139-96 win over the Lakers because of an illness. However, his absence won't extend beyond one game. The 32-year-old is having a down season offensively, although he remains one of Oklahoma City's most capable defenders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 927 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 927 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 729 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More