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Alex Caruso News: Available versus Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:06pm

Caruso (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against Utah.

Caruso didn't play in Thursday's 139-96 win over the Lakers because of an illness. However, his absence won't extend beyond one game. The 32-year-old is having a down season offensively, although he remains one of Oklahoma City's most capable defenders.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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