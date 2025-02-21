Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Available vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Caruso (hip) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Caruso missed the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break with a hip issue, but the veteran guard will be able to return to the hardwood Friday. That said, and even though he brings a lot to the table on the defensive end, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats due to his lack of scoring and his second-unit role.

