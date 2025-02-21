Alex Caruso News: Available vs. Utah

Caruso (hip) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Caruso missed the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break with a hip issue, but the veteran guard will be able to return to the hardwood Friday. That said, and even though he brings a lot to the table on the defensive end, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats due to his lack of scoring and his second-unit role.