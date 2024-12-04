Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 6:33am

Caruso (hip) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Caruso appears set to return following a five-game absence due to a right hip strain. Oklahoma City may limit his playing time, but the 30-year-old should slot back into the wing rotation. Caruso is averaging an impressive 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game over his 13 outings on the season, but he's shooting just 35.6 percent from the field.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
