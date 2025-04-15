Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Caruso (ankle) is expected to play in the postseason.

Caruso missed the final two regular-season games, but his absences were likely precautionary, as the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up. The defensive-minded guard averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 19.3 minutes across 54 appearances (three starts) during his first regular season in Oklahoma City.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
