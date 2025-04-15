Alex Caruso News: Expected to play Sunday

Caruso (ankle) is expected to play in the postseason.

Caruso missed the final two regular-season games, but his absences were likely precautionary, as the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up. The defensive-minded guard averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 19.3 minutes across 54 appearances (three starts) during his first regular season in Oklahoma City.