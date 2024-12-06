Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Generates well-rounded line in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Caruso (hip) tallied eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in Thursday's 129-92 win over the Raptors.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a right hip strain, Caruso brought his usual contributions in the defensive categories, but he also complemented the pair of defensive counters with some quality perimeter shooting. In his 13 appearances with the Thunder prior to his recent absence, Caruso had been converting at a lowly 20.5 percent rate from distance. If he can continue to bring that rate closer to the 40.8 percent he shot from three-point land as a member of the Bulls in 2023-24, Caruso could start to earn more minutes in a crowded Thunder wing rotation.

More Stats & News
