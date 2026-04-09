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Alex Caruso News: Getting rest day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Caruso is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso is one of several key rotation players to get the right off Friday. He'll have one last opportunity to appear in the regular season Sunday against Phoenix.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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