Alex Caruso News: Getting rest day
Caruso is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Caruso is one of several key rotation players to get the right off Friday. He'll have one last opportunity to appear in the regular season Sunday against Phoenix.
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