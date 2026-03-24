Alex Caruso News: Limited role in win
Caruso racked up four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.
Caruso saw a very modest workload in the win, as the Thunder deployed a deep rotation. With Jared McCain finding his groove, it's hard to imagine Caruso emerging as anything more than a deep-league fantasy asset.
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