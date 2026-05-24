Alex Caruso News: Momentum halts in Game 4 loss

Caruso closed with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 14 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to the Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caruso finally came back to earth, failing to score for the first time in the playoffs. Coming off arguably his best stretch of the season, Caruso was limited to just 14 minutes, while also dealing with foul trouble. Prior to Sunday, he had scored at least 15 points in three straight games, playing a pivotal role for the Thunder, despite coming off the bench. With the series now tied at 2-2, Caruso will be hoping to rediscover his form from earlier in the series, with Game 5 slated for Tuesday in Oklahoma City.