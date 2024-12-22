Alex Caruso News: Nabs four-year extension

Caruso agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Thunder on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Caruso is in the midst of the final season of a four-year, $36.98 million deal, but the extension will keep him in the fold with Oklahoma City through the 2028-29 campaign. During his first season with the Thunder, Caruso has seen his playing time dip dramatically along with his shooting efficiency, but he's still proven himself to be on the elite perimeter defenders in the league. In just 20.2 minutes per game through his 19 appearances, Caruso is averaging 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.