Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Caruso (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Caruso missed three straight games due to a sore right hip but will return to action versus San Antonio. However, Tuesday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the veteran is back in street clothes for Wednesday's home game against the Trail Blazers. With Isaiah Joe (calf) sidelined Tuesday, Caruso's presence will be a big boost to the Thunder, who are coming off a disappointing two-point loss to a Mavericks team without Luka Doncic on Sunday.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

