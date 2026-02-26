Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:24pm

Caruso (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso was hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but he'll be back in action Friday night and should resume his usual workload. Caruso's return should result in fewer minutes for Nikola Topic and Aaron Wiggins.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
