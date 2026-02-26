Alex Caruso News: Not listed on injury report
Caruso (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Caruso was hit with a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday, but he'll be back in action Friday night and should resume his usual workload. Caruso's return should result in fewer minutes for Nikola Topic and Aaron Wiggins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More