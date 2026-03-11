Alex Caruso News: Not listed on injury report
Caruso (hip) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Caruso will return from a two-game absence Thursday, which could result in fewer minutes for Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 triples and 1.4 steals per game this season.
