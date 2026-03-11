Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Caruso (hip) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Caruso will return from a two-game absence Thursday, which could result in fewer minutes for Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 triples and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

