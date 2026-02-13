Alex Caruso News: Notches nine points in loss

Caruso registered nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.

Heading into the All-Star break, Caruso's fantasy appeal is quite limited compared to previous seasons. He's averaging 18.4 minutes across 37 appearances with 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 43.4 percent shooting from the field. He's strictly a deep-league fantasy asset for now.