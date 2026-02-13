Alex Caruso News: Notches nine points in loss
Caruso registered nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.
Heading into the All-Star break, Caruso's fantasy appeal is quite limited compared to previous seasons. He's averaging 18.4 minutes across 37 appearances with 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 43.4 percent shooting from the field. He's strictly a deep-league fantasy asset for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 49 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2915 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2717 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2519 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More