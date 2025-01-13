Alex Caruso News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Caruso (hip) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Caruso is expected to snap a 10-game absence streak against the 76ers due to a left hip strain. There's no indication that the 30-year-old guard will be restricted beyond his normal playing time, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 4.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 20.0 minutes per contest.