Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Paces OKC in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Caruso contributed 31 points (11-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caruso was all over the place Monday, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor despite the tightly contested loss. The veteran swingman scored 10 points in the opening quarter amid some early-game struggles for the Thunder, and he ended with a team- and season-high 31 points. He also supplied multiple steals for a fourth straight game and multiple blocks for the first time since March 21.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
23 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
49 days ago