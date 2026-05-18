Alex Caruso News: Paces OKC in defeat
Caruso contributed 31 points (11-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Caruso was all over the place Monday, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor despite the tightly contested loss. The veteran swingman scored 10 points in the opening quarter amid some early-game struggles for the Thunder, and he ended with a team- and season-high 31 points. He also supplied multiple steals for a fourth straight game and multiple blocks for the first time since March 21.
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