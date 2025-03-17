Alex Caruso News: Plays well in 23 minutes

Caruso closed with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 win over the Bucks.

Caruso's ability to contribute across the board makes him an underrated fantasy contributor, and he was able to take advantage of a handful of extra minutes with Luguentz Dort (hip) sidelined. For the season, Caruso is on pace for 11th-round value in nine-category formats in just 19.2 minutes per game with 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.