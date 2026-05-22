Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Productive run continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 11:53pm

Caruso closed with 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-108 win over San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caruso continues to play his best basketball of the season, scoring at least 15 points for the third straight game while also chipping in three combined steals and blocks. For whatever reason, Caruso has been able to take advantage of the matchup against San Antonio, averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 three-pointers and 2.7 combined steals and blocks through the first three games of the series.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Caruso See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 20
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago