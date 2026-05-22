Alex Caruso News: Productive run continues
Caruso closed with 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-108 win over San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Caruso continues to play his best basketball of the season, scoring at least 15 points for the third straight game while also chipping in three combined steals and blocks. For whatever reason, Caruso has been able to take advantage of the matchup against San Antonio, averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 three-pointers and 2.7 combined steals and blocks through the first three games of the series.
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