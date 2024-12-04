Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Caruso (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against Toronto.

Caruso appears set to return following a five-game absence, prompted by an aggravation of a previous hip strain. Oklahoma City may limit his usage, but the 30-year-old gaining full clearance Wednesday bodes well. Dillon Jones and Cason Wallace are the most likely candidates for a slight reduction in minutes with Caruso back in action.

