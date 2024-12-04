Alex Caruso News: Removed from injury report
Caruso (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against Toronto.
Caruso appears set to return following a five-game absence, prompted by an aggravation of a previous hip strain. Oklahoma City may limit his usage, but the 30-year-old gaining full clearance Wednesday bodes well. Dillon Jones and Cason Wallace are the most likely candidates for a slight reduction in minutes with Caruso back in action.
