Alex Caruso News: Removed from injury report

Caruso (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Rockets.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to an ankle issue, Caruso will be back on the floor Friday in Houston. The veteran guard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.