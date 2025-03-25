Alex Caruso News: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Caruso will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The veteran swingman got the spot start during Sunday's win over the Clippers, though he'll slide to the bench in favor of Kenrich Williams on Tuesday. Over his last five outings (one start), Caruso has averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.