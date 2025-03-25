Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Caruso will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The veteran swingman got the spot start during Sunday's win over the Clippers, though he'll slide to the bench in favor of Kenrich Williams on Tuesday. Over his last five outings (one start), Caruso has averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now