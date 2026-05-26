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Alex Caruso News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2026 at 6:42pm

Caruso (ankle) returned to Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.

Caruso appeared to roll his ankle earlier in the quarter before leaving for the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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