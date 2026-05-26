Alex Caruso News: Returns Tuesday
Caruso (ankle) returned to Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs with 2:57 remaining in the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Caruso appeared to roll his ankle earlier in the quarter before leaving for the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
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