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Alex Caruso News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 5:01pm

Caruso (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Caruso will sit out a second straight game for rest purposes, though he should be good to go by the playoffs. The veteran wing will finish the regular season with averages of 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 18.2 minutes per contest in 56 outings off the bench.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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