Alex Caruso News: Sees 23 minutes in return
Caruso posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 victory over Boston.
Caruso returned to the rotation following a two-game absence related to a hip issue. He's played a modest role over his last five appearances, posting averages of 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest.
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