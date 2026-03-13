Alex Caruso News: Sees 23 minutes in return

Caruso posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 victory over Boston.

Caruso returned to the rotation following a two-game absence related to a hip issue. He's played a modest role over his last five appearances, posting averages of 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest.