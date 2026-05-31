Alex Caruso News: Shooting struggles in Game 7 defeat

Caruso had 12 points (3-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caruso entered Saturday's win-or-go-home contest having connected on 55.7 percent of his three-point attempts over the first six games of the series, but he was unable to carry that efficiency into Game 7. His 39 minutes of playing time were his most since the start of the regular season and second most on the Thunder behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (43 minutes). Caruso scored in double digits in five of seven games of the series and will end the Western Conference Finals having averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.9 threes over 26.1 minutes per game. Caruso has been a key piece to the Thunder's success since being acquired from the Bulls during the 2024 offseason and is under contract with Oklahoma City for two more seasons.