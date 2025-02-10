Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Slides to bench vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Caruso will come off the bench in Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old swingman will revert back to his normal role off the bench with Luguentz Dort returning to game action. Over his last five outings off the bench, Caruso has averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 20.2 minutes per game.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now