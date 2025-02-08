Fantasy Basketball
Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Starting Saturday vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Caruso is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Caruso will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to the absences of Luguentz Dort (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (rest). Caruso registered 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 20 minutes during the Thunder's 121-109 win over the Raptors on Friday.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

