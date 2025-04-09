Alex Caruso News: Starting vs. Phoenix

Caruso is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (lower leg), so Caruso will take his place in the lineup. Even if he's not expected to replicate his production, Caruso should experience a bump in his numbers. He's scored 14 points in his previous two starts this season, whereas his season average is only 6.8 per contest.