Alex Caruso News: Starting vs. Phoenix
Caruso is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (lower leg), so Caruso will take his place in the lineup. Even if he's not expected to replicate his production, Caruso should experience a bump in his numbers. He's scored 14 points in his previous two starts this season, whereas his season average is only 6.8 per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now