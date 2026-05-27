Alex Caruso News: Strikes for 22 in Tuesday's win
Caruso closed with 22 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals over 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 127-114 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
The veteran forward was the only member of the OKC bench to score more than eight points, and Caruso was second in scoring on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-high 32 points. It was an impressive bounce-back effort from Caruso after he was held scoreless in Game 4, and on the series he's averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 threes, 2.8 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 24.6 minutes while shooting a blistering 56.8 percent from the floor and 58.1 percent from beyond the arc.
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