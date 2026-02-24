Alex Caruso News: Strong contribution off bench

Caruso posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes during the Thunder's 116-107 win over the Raptors on Tuesday.

Caruso was given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. The veteran guard made his impact felt during Tuesday's win, leading the Thunder with a plus-22 point differential while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Cason Wallace (27 points) and Isaiah Joe (22 points). It was just the third time in 15 games since the new year that Caruso scored in double digits, and while he profiles more as a defender than a scorer, he should have more scoring opportunities on some nights for as long as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is sidelined.