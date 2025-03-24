Alex Caruso News: Strong showing as starter

Caruso ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

Caruso replaced Kenrich Williams in the starting lineup and produced one of the best lines of his season. Although he's played an average of 19.4 minutes per game this campaign, Caruso has been an 11th-round value in nine-category fantasy formats on a per-game because of his elite steal rate and his ability to contribute across the board.