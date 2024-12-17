Alex Caruso News: Tallies three steals in loss

Caruso chipped in two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three steals over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 loss to the Bucks.

Caruso accumulated three steals in the loss, although failed to produce anything else of note. When healthy, Caruso has typically played a limited role off the bench for the Thunder, highlighting the depth of their roster. Unfortunately, his on-court impact is generally far greater than the impact he has on the scoresheet.