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Alex Caruso News: Will be available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Caruso (rest) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

Caruso is completely off the injury report after missing the regular season finale. Look for him to reprise his role with the second unit.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
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