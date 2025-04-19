Alex Caruso News: Will play Sunday vs. Memphis

Caruso (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Caruso didn't play in the Thunder's last two games of the regular season due to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to play Sunday. The eight-year guard out of Texas A&M was limited to 54 games (three starts) due to various injuries, but he finished his first regular season with Oklahoma City averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 19.3 minutes per contest.