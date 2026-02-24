Alex Caruso News: Will play Tuesday
Caruso (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Caruso will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Over his last five appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.
