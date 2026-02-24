Alex Caruso headshot

Alex Caruso News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Caruso (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Caruso will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Over his last five appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.

Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder
