Alex Ducas Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Ducas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right quad strain.

After appearing in only one of the Thunder's previous 13 games, Ducas has made two straight appearances at the NBA level, totaling 20 minutes during Oklahoma City's blowout wins over the 76ers and Hornets. Ducas' absence shouldn't have a major impact on the rotation, but the Thunder could be down two starters if Luguentz Dort, who's listed as questionable with a hip injury, joins Jalen Williams (hip) on the sidelines again.